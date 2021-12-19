Reviewing Cardax (CDXI) and Its Peers

Cardax (OTCMKTS: CDXI) is one of 904 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Cardax to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Cardax has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cardax’s rivals have a beta of 1.19, indicating that their average stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

46.4% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.8% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Cardax and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cardax -1,082.47% N/A -344.96% Cardax Competitors -4,189.04% -129.54% -14.11%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cardax and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Cardax $540,000.00 -$5.06 million -0.11 Cardax Competitors $1.70 billion $122.17 million -0.04

Cardax’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Cardax. Cardax is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Cardax and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cardax 0 0 0 0 N/A Cardax Competitors 5249 19367 41659 796 2.57

As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 81.91%. Given Cardax’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cardax has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Cardax rivals beat Cardax on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About Cardax

Cardax, Inc. is a development stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in development of pharmaceuticals for chronic diseases driven by inflammation. The firm It focuses on astaxanthin, a powerful and safe naturally occurring anti-inflammatory without the side effects of currently marketed anti-inflammatories. Its product platform includes pharmaceutical candidates CDX-101 and CDX-301; and dietary supplements ZanthoSyn. The company was founded on February 7, 2014 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

