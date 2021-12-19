Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.67

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) announced a quarterly dividend on Sunday, October 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of 0.674 per share on Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. This is an increase from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66.

Shares of TSE:QSR opened at C$74.16 on Friday. Restaurant Brands International has a 1-year low of C$69.42 and a 1-year high of C$87.32. The firm has a market capitalization of C$23.37 billion and a PE ratio of 23.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$74.25 and its 200-day moving average is C$78.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 347.57.

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported C$0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.94 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.89 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International will post 4.0399996 EPS for the current year.

QSR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$72.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$65.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. KeyCorp lowered Restaurant Brands International to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Evercore ISI upgraded Restaurant Brands International to a “buy” rating and set a C$75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$80.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$77.83.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

