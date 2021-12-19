Rentokil Initial’s (RTO) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a GBX 630 ($8.33) target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.76% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RTO. Citigroup cut shares of Rentokil Initial to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.59) target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 510 ($6.74) target price on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($9.25) target price on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays restated a “suspended” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rentokil Initial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 632.78 ($8.36).

Shares of LON:RTO opened at GBX 535 ($7.07) on Friday. Rentokil Initial has a 52 week low of GBX 457.80 ($6.05) and a 52 week high of GBX 662 ($8.75). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 602.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 891.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 252.55. The company has a market cap of £9.95 billion and a PE ratio of 38.77.

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying and crawling insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

