Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) Short Interest Up 35.1% in November

Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,260,000 shares, an increase of 35.1% from the November 15th total of 932,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 541,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Relx by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,786 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Relx by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,507 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich boosted its holdings in shares of Relx by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 69,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Relx by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 4,196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Relx by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 8,279 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

NYSE RELX traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.86. 839,668 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 589,471. Relx has a 1-year low of $23.37 and a 1-year high of $32.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

About Relx

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

