Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Short Interest Up 29.3% in November

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 818,400 shares, an increase of 29.3% from the November 15th total of 632,900 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 420,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Shares of NYSE:RGA traded down $0.68 on Friday, reaching $101.00. 929,260 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 440,283. Reinsurance Group of America has a fifty-two week low of $94.32 and a fifty-two week high of $134.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $110.91 and its 200-day moving average is $114.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by ($3.57). Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 1.49%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.51 EPS. Reinsurance Group of America’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.68%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RGA shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $129.00 to $123.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.30.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,935,436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $790,640,000 after purchasing an additional 92,727 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,573,964 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $635,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,552 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,245,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $361,114,000 after purchasing an additional 290,973 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,630,635 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $299,892,000 after purchasing an additional 183,005 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,851,792 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $206,028,000 after purchasing an additional 26,768 shares during the period. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America; Canada; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Corporate and Other.

