Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.45 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) to post ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.22). Red Robin Gourmet Burgers reported earnings per share of ($1.79) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 74.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will report full year earnings of ($1.84) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.28) to ($1.21). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to $0.43. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Red Robin Gourmet Burgers.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $275.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.95 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative return on equity of 45.31% and a negative net margin of 6.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, September 24th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, CL King initiated coverage on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Shares of RRGB traded up $0.63 on Friday, reaching $15.83. The stock had a trading volume of 659,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,877. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.78 million, a PE ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.09 and a 200 day moving average of $24.30. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a twelve month low of $14.36 and a twelve month high of $41.34.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RRGB. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 1,847.3% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 1,697,285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,126 shares during the last quarter. Albar Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the second quarter worth $33,796,000. Kylin Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the second quarter worth $33,796,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 150.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 378,084 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,518,000 after buying an additional 227,172 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 3rd quarter worth $3,643,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Company Profile

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc develops, operates, and franchises full-service restaurants North America. It serves a variety of salads, soups, appetizers, other entrees, desserts, signature alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The company was founded in September 1969 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

