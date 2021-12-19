Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) Short Interest Down 25.3% in November

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) saw a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 664,900 shares, a decline of 25.3% from the November 15th total of 890,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 277.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RCRRF traded down $3.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,531. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.91. The stock has a market cap of $95.79 billion, a PE ratio of 43.77 and a beta of 1.12. Recruit has a 1-year low of $39.18 and a 1-year high of $71.66.

Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. Recruit had a return on equity of 21.70% and a net margin of 8.98%. On average, research analysts expect that Recruit will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Recruit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

About Recruit

Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated human resource services. It operates through the following business segments: Human Resources (HR) Technology, Media and Solutions, and Staffing. The HR Technology segment offers platforms for job searching such as Indeed and Glassdoor.

