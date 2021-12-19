Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) Short Interest Down 25.3% in November

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) saw a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 664,900 shares, a decline of 25.3% from the November 15th total of 890,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 277.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:RCRRF traded down $3.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,531. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.91. The stock has a market cap of $95.79 billion, a PE ratio of 43.77 and a beta of 1.12. Recruit has a 1-year low of $39.18 and a 1-year high of $71.66.
Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. Recruit had a return on equity of 21.70% and a net margin of 8.98%. On average, research analysts expect that Recruit will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Recruit
Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated human resource services. It operates through the following business segments: Human Resources (HR) Technology, Media and Solutions, and Staffing. The HR Technology segment offers platforms for job searching such as Indeed and Glassdoor.
