RDA Financial Network Sells 250 Shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

RDA Financial Network reduced its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in National Retail Properties by 299.3% during the second quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 33,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 25,204 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the second quarter valued at $1,190,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 32.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,709,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,143,000 after buying an additional 419,058 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 6.5% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 69,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after buying an additional 4,254 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the second quarter valued at $1,979,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on National Retail Properties in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.29.

National Retail Properties stock opened at $45.75 on Friday. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.25 and a 52 week high of $50.33. The company has a quick ratio of 10.98, a current ratio of 10.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.69. The stock has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.12, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.87.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 38.98% and a return on equity of 6.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is 144.22%.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

