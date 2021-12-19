RDA Financial Network Decreases Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

RDA Financial Network decreased its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,087 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 825 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of F. First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 3.4% in the third quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 19,922 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 23.6% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 3,400 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 2.2% in the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 30,523 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 5.0% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 13,715 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 6.5% in the third quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 11,087 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. 50.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $255,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 12,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total transaction of $250,491.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,088 shares of company stock valued at $2,585,456 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

F has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.85.

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $19.77 on Friday. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $8.43 and a 52-week high of $21.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.57 and a 200 day moving average of $15.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The company has a market capitalization of $79.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.10.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.24. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The company had revenue of $33.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

