Razor Network Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.70 Million (RAZOR)

Razor Network (CURRENCY:RAZOR) traded down 6.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. One Razor Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0342 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular exchanges. Razor Network has a total market cap of $6.25 million and $2.70 million worth of Razor Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Razor Network has traded down 23.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00007289 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00012648 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00004087 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00004014 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 32% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00005438 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.47 or 0.00041596 BTC.

About Razor Network

Razor Network (RAZOR) is a coin. Razor Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 182,802,446 coins. Razor Network’s official Twitter account is @razor_network . The Reddit community for Razor Network is https://reddit.com/r/RazorNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Razor Network is a decentralised oracle network. It consisting of stakers who accept queries from a job queue, perform fetching of information from the real-world, process and aggregate the results and serve them to the requesting application. Stakers are awarded for reporting coherently and penalized for reporting incoherently. Razor Network uses a proof of stake consensus algorithm and a native utility token called RAZOR.RAZOR are needed to be locked to participate as a staker in the network. Stakers are awarded fees as well as block rewards for participating in the network. The amount of staked tokens of the staker determine their influence in the network. The design goals of the Razor network are to ensure the long term sustainability of the oracle and the data feeds it provides, a high degree of decentralization, high economic security in a way that protects both stakers and clients of the oracle from various attacks. Razor Network will be offering 20 million RAZOR tokens (Around 2% of total supply) through a Balancer Liquidity Bootstrapping Pool (LBP) on 4th February 2021 at 1 PM UTC. The event will continue till around 6th February 2021 at 1 PM UTC, or till all RAZOR tokens have been distributed “

Buying and Selling Razor Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Razor Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Razor Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Razor Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

