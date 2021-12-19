Raymond James Reaffirms Strong-Buy Rating for Greenlane Renewables (TSE:GRN)

Raymond James reissued their strong-buy rating on shares of Greenlane Renewables (TSE:GRN) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a C$3.50 price target on the stock.

Separately, TD Securities increased their price objective on Greenlane Renewables to C$2.75 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of TSE:GRN opened at C$1.24 on Thursday. Greenlane Renewables has a one year low of C$1.12 and a one year high of C$2.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$1.42. The firm has a market cap of C$186.17 million and a P/E ratio of -53.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 3.22.

