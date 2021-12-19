Raven Protocol Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1,093.00 (RAVEN)

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 19th. One Raven Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Raven Protocol has traded down 9.8% against the dollar. Raven Protocol has a total market capitalization of $3.94 million and $1,093.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Raven Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.06 or 0.00053159 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,895.21 or 0.08263485 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.07 or 0.00076519 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $46,991.03 or 0.99689132 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.87 or 0.00048509 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002685 BTC.

Raven Protocol Coin Profile

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,494,272,006 coins. Raven Protocol’s official website is www.ravenprotocol.com . The official message board for Raven Protocol is medium.com/ravenprotocol . Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Raven_Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raven Protocol is a decentralized and distributed deep-learning training protocol which provides cost-efficient and faster training of deep neural networks by utilizing the computer resources in the network. The Raven Protocol distributes heavy deep learning training in the ecosystem using blockchain and incentivizes those who contribute their computing resources in exchange for Raven Tokens, by introducing a new protocol backed by a tested deep learning training distribution algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Raven Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raven Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Raven Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raven Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.