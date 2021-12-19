RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Shares Gap Up to $30.65

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $30.65, but opened at $31.33. RAPT Therapeutics shares last traded at $31.57, with a volume of 1,791 shares traded.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RAPT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RAPT Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $71.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.29.

The stock has a market capitalization of $954.63 million, a P/E ratio of -13.24 and a beta of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.38.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 million. RAPT Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,468.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.61%. Equities research analysts expect that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Group Ii Lp Column sold 9,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total transaction of $319,392.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider William Ho sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,534 shares of company stock valued at $761,489. Insiders own 26.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RAPT. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 89.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 45.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 99.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 27.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $169,000. Institutional investors own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

Rapt Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients in oncology and inflammatory diseases.. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

