Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, an increase of 42.2% from the November 15th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Ranger Energy Services stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,925. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Ranger Energy Services has a 12 month low of $3.45 and a 12 month high of $12.35. The stock has a market cap of $184.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 1.86.

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.31). Ranger Energy Services had a negative net margin of 9.22% and a negative return on equity of 10.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ranger Energy Services will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Ranger Energy Services by 6.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 15,324 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 4.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 489,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,912,000 after purchasing an additional 20,913 shares in the last quarter. 85.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RNGR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ranger Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Ranger Energy Services in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ranger Energy Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

About Ranger Energy Services

Ranger Energy Services, Inc engages in the provision of service rigs and associated services. It operates through the following segments: High Specification Rigs, Completion and Other Services, and Processing Solutions. The High Specification Rig segment offers service rigs and complementary equipment and services.

