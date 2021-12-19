Ramin Sayar Sells 20,553 Shares of Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) Stock

Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) CEO Ramin Sayar sold 20,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $289,797.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Monday, November 22nd, Ramin Sayar sold 3,800 shares of Sumo Logic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total transaction of $53,504.00.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Ramin Sayar sold 3,800 shares of Sumo Logic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total transaction of $65,474.00.

On Monday, September 20th, Ramin Sayar sold 3,800 shares of Sumo Logic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $66,500.00.

NASDAQ SUMO opened at $14.45 on Friday. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a one year low of $12.90 and a one year high of $46.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -13.89 and a beta of 3.23.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. Sumo Logic had a negative net margin of 48.16% and a negative return on equity of 22.07%. The business had revenue of $62.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SUMO. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 10th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sumo Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, December 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Sumo Logic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,006,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Sumo Logic by 237.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 61,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 43,415 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Sumo Logic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,221,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Sumo Logic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Sumo Logic by 96,925.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,446,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,158 shares during the last quarter. 69.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sumo Logic Company Profile

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

