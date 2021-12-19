Rainicorn (RAINI) Price Reaches $0.0824

Rainicorn (CURRENCY:RAINI) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 19th. During the last week, Rainicorn has traded 9.5% higher against the US dollar. One Rainicorn coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0824 or 0.00000174 BTC on exchanges. Rainicorn has a market cap of $38.98 million and approximately $562,304.00 worth of Rainicorn was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Rainicorn alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002115 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.21 or 0.00053277 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,921.50 or 0.08286133 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.27 or 0.00076638 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,314.92 or 0.99976550 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.18 or 0.00048973 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002685 BTC.

Rainicorn Coin Profile

Rainicorn’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 472,724,756 coins. Rainicorn’s official Twitter account is @raini_coin

Buying and Selling Rainicorn

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rainicorn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rainicorn should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rainicorn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rainicorn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rainicorn and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.