Rage Fan Trading Down 15% Over Last 7 Days (RAGE)

Rage Fan (CURRENCY:RAGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 19th. One Rage Fan coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0129 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Rage Fan has traded 15% lower against the dollar. Rage Fan has a total market capitalization of $733,911.64 and $11,055.00 worth of Rage Fan was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.98 or 0.00052983 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,892.87 or 0.08258345 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.38 or 0.00077176 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,130.54 or 0.99982897 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.07 or 0.00048932 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002647 BTC.

About Rage Fan

Rage Fan’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,719,938 coins. Rage Fan’s official Twitter account is @RageFanSocial

Rage Fan Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rage Fan directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rage Fan should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rage Fan using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

