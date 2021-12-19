Radio Caca (RACA) Tops 1-Day Volume of $46.25 Million

Radio Caca (CURRENCY:RACA) traded up 7.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. One Radio Caca coin can now be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Radio Caca has traded 37% lower against the US dollar. Radio Caca has a total market capitalization of $409.86 million and $46.25 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.10 or 0.00053824 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,885.76 or 0.08332544 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.17 or 0.00077567 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,591.15 or 0.99909114 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.68 or 0.00050780 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002732 BTC.

Radio Caca Profile

Radio Caca’s total supply is 443,478,491,084 coins and its circulating supply is 181,850,767,347 coins. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/RadioCacaNFT . Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Radio Caca Coin Trading

