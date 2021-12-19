RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $9.75 price target on the aerospace company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 11.43% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. is an Israel based company involved in the military and commercial aerospace industries. The Company specializes in Avionics systems Digital Video Recorders, Ground Debriefing Stations, Stores Management Systems, Flight Data Recorders, Inertial Navigation Systems, Trainers Upgrades, Avionics systems for the UAV market, and Electro optic cameras for airplanes and armored vehicles. “

RADA Electronic Industries stock opened at $8.75 on Friday. RADA Electronic Industries has a twelve month low of $8.20 and a twelve month high of $14.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.06. The firm has a market cap of $430.99 million, a P/E ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 0.97.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. RADA Electronic Industries had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The business had revenue of $32.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that RADA Electronic Industries will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RADA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,365 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,951,513 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $23,769,000 after acquiring an additional 227,274 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $280,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new position in RADA Electronic Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,908,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in RADA Electronic Industries by 146.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 101,165 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 60,057 shares during the period. 50.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RADA Electronic Industries

Rada Electronic Industries Ltd. Operates as a defense technology company. It develops, manufactures and sells defense electronics, including avionics solutions (including avionics for unmanned aerial vehicles and airborne inertial navigation systems), airborne data/video recording and management systems and tactical land-based radars for defense forces and for border protection systems.

