Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT) Given a $9.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT) has been assigned a $9.00 target price by analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 63.93% from the company’s previous close.
QIPT has been the subject of several other reports. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quipt Home Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Quipt Home Medical from C$12.40 to C$12.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Quipt Home Medical from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quipt Home Medical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.30.
QIPT opened at $5.49 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.88 and a 200 day moving average of $5.97. Quipt Home Medical has a fifty-two week low of $4.40 and a fifty-two week high of $8.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.
Quipt Home Medical Company Profile
Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home monitoring equipment, supplies, and services for patients in the United States. It offers daily and ambulatory aides; power mobility equipment; BiPAP and CPAP machines, oxygen concentrators, and ventilators; oxygen therapy; sleep apnea and PAP treatment equipment; disease management services; and home ventilator equipment, as well as rents respiratory equipment.
