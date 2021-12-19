Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT) Given a $9.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT) has been assigned a $9.00 target price by analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 63.93% from the company’s previous close.

QIPT has been the subject of several other reports. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quipt Home Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Quipt Home Medical from C$12.40 to C$12.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Quipt Home Medical from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quipt Home Medical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.30.

QIPT opened at $5.49 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.88 and a 200 day moving average of $5.97. Quipt Home Medical has a fifty-two week low of $4.40 and a fifty-two week high of $8.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 446,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,815,000 after acquiring an additional 160,250 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,576,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical in the 3rd quarter worth about $587,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical in the 3rd quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

Quipt Home Medical Company Profile

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home monitoring equipment, supplies, and services for patients in the United States. It offers daily and ambulatory aides; power mobility equipment; BiPAP and CPAP machines, oxygen concentrators, and ventilators; oxygen therapy; sleep apnea and PAP treatment equipment; disease management services; and home ventilator equipment, as well as rents respiratory equipment.

