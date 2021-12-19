QuickSwap (QUICK) Hits Market Cap of $78.43 Million

QuickSwap (CURRENCY:QUICK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 19th. QuickSwap has a total market cap of $78.43 million and approximately $10.63 million worth of QuickSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QuickSwap coin can now be purchased for $239.79 or 0.00508309 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, QuickSwap has traded 4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.06 or 0.00053124 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,905.00 or 0.08277906 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.19 or 0.00076710 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,186.21 or 1.00026280 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.20 or 0.00049177 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002652 BTC.

QuickSwap Coin Profile

QuickSwap’s genesis date was October 8th, 2020. QuickSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 327,100 coins. QuickSwap’s official Twitter account is @QuickswapDEX

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickSwap is a fork of Uniswap, a next-gen Layer 2 DEX/AMM powered by the Matic Network with the ability to trade at lightning-fast speeds (~2 second block times) with near-zero gas fees. The tokenomics are designed to make the governance of the project truly decentralized over time. Once the project reaches a sufficient stage of maturation we’ll begin transitioning more and more into community governance. “

QuickSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuickSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QuickSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

