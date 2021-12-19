Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Sells 840 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 840 shares during the quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Motco increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 1,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 7,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 7,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 7,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $215.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $227.54 and a 200-day moving average of $224.93. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $190.94 and a twelve month high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

