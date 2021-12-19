Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 23.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,133 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 111.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,057,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141,139 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 21,919.4% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,330,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,153 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 70,897,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,773,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,968 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,559,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,376,012,000 after acquiring an additional 920,746 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,129,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,766,959,000 after acquiring an additional 600,151 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

VTV stock opened at $144.03 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $116.08 and a one year high of $147.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $142.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.22.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Recommended Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.