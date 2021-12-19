Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Reduces Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV decreased its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 17 Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth $1,027,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its stake in Chubb by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 19,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,386,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Chubb by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 58,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,269,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,152,118,000 after purchasing an additional 179,230 shares during the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 30,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.97, for a total value of $6,091,297.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 15,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total transaction of $3,000,228.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,804 shares of company stock valued at $14,255,494. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Chubb stock opened at $189.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $188.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.80. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $144.00 and a 52-week high of $197.92.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $9.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 9.01%. Chubb’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. Research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 12.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.28%.

CB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $198.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Sunday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.88.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

