Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Has $2.55 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV cut its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up 0.5% of Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $2,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 124.4% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4,220.0% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock opened at $271.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $277.97 and a 200-day moving average of $272.53. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $223.21 and a one year high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

