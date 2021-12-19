Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Boosts Stake in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its position in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,992 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV owned 0.05% of iShares Global 100 ETF worth $1,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 138.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 16.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 46,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period.

Shares of IOO stock opened at $76.20 on Friday. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $60.83 and a 1 year high of $78.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.66.

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

