Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) gapped up prior to trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $22.50, but opened at $23.43. Quanex Building Products shares last traded at $24.99, with a volume of 2,070 shares traded.

The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $291.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.33 million. Quanex Building Products had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 5.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. Quanex Building Products’s payout ratio is 18.18%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quanex Building Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NX. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 107.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 589,303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,617,000 after acquiring an additional 304,827 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new position in Quanex Building Products during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,140,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Quanex Building Products by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,190,375 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,250,000 after purchasing an additional 216,606 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its position in Quanex Building Products by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,131,863 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,115,000 after purchasing an additional 186,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Quanex Building Products by 136.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 303,177 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,953,000 after purchasing an additional 175,094 shares during the last quarter. 95.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.45. The firm has a market cap of $780.39 million, a P/E ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Quanex Building Products Company Profile (NYSE:NX)

Quanex Building Products Corp. engages in the manufacture of components sold to original equipment manufacturers in the building products industry. It also designs and produces energy-efficient fenestration products in addition to kitchen and bath cabinet components. The firm operates through the following segments: North American Engineered Components, European Engineered Components, North American Cabinet Components, Unallocated Corporate and Other.

