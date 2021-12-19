Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) gapped up prior to trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $22.50, but opened at $23.43. Quanex Building Products shares last traded at $24.99, with a volume of 2,070 shares traded.
The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $291.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.33 million. Quanex Building Products had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 5.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. Quanex Building Products’s payout ratio is 18.18%.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NX. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 107.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 589,303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,617,000 after acquiring an additional 304,827 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new position in Quanex Building Products during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,140,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Quanex Building Products by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,190,375 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,250,000 after purchasing an additional 216,606 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its position in Quanex Building Products by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,131,863 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,115,000 after purchasing an additional 186,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Quanex Building Products by 136.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 303,177 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,953,000 after purchasing an additional 175,094 shares during the last quarter. 95.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.45. The firm has a market cap of $780.39 million, a P/E ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.72.
Quanex Building Products Company Profile (NYSE:NX)
Quanex Building Products Corp. engages in the manufacture of components sold to original equipment manufacturers in the building products industry. It also designs and produces energy-efficient fenestration products in addition to kitchen and bath cabinet components. The firm operates through the following segments: North American Engineered Components, European Engineered Components, North American Cabinet Components, Unallocated Corporate and Other.
