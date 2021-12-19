Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) Reduced by Analyst

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Laredo Petroleum in a report released on Wednesday, December 15th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now expects that the oil and gas producer will earn $3.60 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.73. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Laredo Petroleum’s Q1 2022 earnings at $6.56 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $6.12 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $5.95 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $5.83 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $24.46 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $49.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.60.

Shares of NYSE:LPI opened at $58.98 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.83. Laredo Petroleum has a 12 month low of $18.51 and a 12 month high of $99.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 4.17.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($1.06). Laredo Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 2,190.66% and a negative net margin of 21.33%. The company had revenue of $379.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.02 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EnCap Energy Capital Fund IX L.P. bought a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the third quarter valued at about $177,629,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Laredo Petroleum by 596.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 969,316 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $89,943,000 after acquiring an additional 830,143 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Laredo Petroleum by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,718,665 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $159,475,000 after acquiring an additional 483,443 shares during the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Laredo Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,044,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 589,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 260,525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 13,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.60, for a total value of $972,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile

Laredo Petroleum, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

