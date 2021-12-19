Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) PT Lowered to $80.00

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $96.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Q2 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Q2 from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Q2 from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Q2 from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Q2 from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Q2 currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $127.70.

Shares of QTWO opened at $80.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.07. Q2 has a 52-week low of $69.91 and a 52-week high of $148.56. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.90 and a beta of 1.44.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). Q2 had a negative net margin of 26.31% and a negative return on equity of 6.59%. The business had revenue of $126.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.77 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Q2 will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Q2 news, Director James Offerdahl sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.29, for a total value of $42,645.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David J. Mehok sold 3,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $240,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 191,502 shares of company stock valued at $14,875,566. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Q2 by 30.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 511,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,999,000 after buying an additional 117,919 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Q2 during the third quarter worth about $296,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Q2 during the third quarter worth about $427,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Q2 by 233.1% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 5,359 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Q2 by 0.6% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 163,709 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking solutions. Its services offer security, advisory, web services, custom services, and end user marketing solutions. The company was founded by Robert Hank Seale III in 2004 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

