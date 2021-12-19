Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Q2 Holdings, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:QTWO)

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) – Analysts at William Blair dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Q2 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 14th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.17). William Blair also issued estimates for Q2’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.72) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Q2 from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Q2 from $96.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Q2 from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Q2 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Q2 from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.70.

Shares of Q2 stock opened at $80.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of -35.90 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.07. Q2 has a 1 year low of $69.91 and a 1 year high of $148.56.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $126.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.77 million. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 6.59% and a negative net margin of 26.31%.

In other Q2 news, CFO David J. Mehok sold 3,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $240,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director R. H. Seale sold 62,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.56, for a total transaction of $4,910,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 191,502 shares of company stock worth $14,875,566 in the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Q2 by 30.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 511,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,999,000 after acquiring an additional 117,919 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Q2 during the third quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Q2 during the third quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 233.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 5,359 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 0.6% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 163,709 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,120,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the period.

About Q2

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking solutions. Its services offer security, advisory, web services, custom services, and end user marketing solutions. The company was founded by Robert Hank Seale III in 2004 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

