Prudential (NYSE:PUK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prudential (NYSE:PUK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PRUDENTIAL PLC provides retail financial products and services and fund management to many millions of customers worldwide. Their commitment to the shareholders who own Prudential is to maximise the value over time of their investment. They do this by investing for the long term to develop and bring out the best in their people and their businesses to produce superior products and services, and hence superior financial returns. Their aim is to deliver top quartile performance among their international peer group in terms of total shareholder returns. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PUK. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Citigroup started coverage on Prudential in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised Prudential from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.00.

Prudential stock opened at $33.53 on Wednesday. Prudential has a 52-week low of $31.74 and a 52-week high of $44.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.33 and a 200-day moving average of $39.50.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Prudential by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prudential by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 53,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 5,720 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prudential by 164.6% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 278,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,912,000 after acquiring an additional 173,259 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prudential by 12.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,219 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prudential by 13.1% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Company Profile

Prudential Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and financial services. It operates through the Asia and U.S. geographical segments. The Asia segment consists of health and protection, other life insurance, mutual funds, selected personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management.

