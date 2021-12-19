ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Shares Gap Up to $6.50

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.50, but opened at $6.66. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ shares last traded at $6.52, with a volume of 1,999,579 shares trading hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.92.

Get ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 28.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,280,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,944,000 after buying an additional 3,850,000 shares during the last quarter. CIF Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the second quarter worth about $50,437,000. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the third quarter worth about $9,908,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the second quarter worth about $4,973,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 6.2% during the second quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP now owns 426,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,894,000 after acquiring an additional 24,800 shares during the period.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.