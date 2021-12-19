ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Shares Gap Up to $6.50

Posted by on Dec 19th, 2021

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.50, but opened at $6.66. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ shares last traded at $6.52, with a volume of 1,999,579 shares trading hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.92.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 28.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,280,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,944,000 after buying an additional 3,850,000 shares during the last quarter. CIF Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the second quarter worth about $50,437,000. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the third quarter worth about $9,908,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the second quarter worth about $4,973,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 6.2% during the second quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP now owns 426,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,894,000 after acquiring an additional 24,800 shares during the period.

About ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.