ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 83,016 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 3,268,325 shares.The stock last traded at $82.25 and had previously closed at $84.24.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.66.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of QLD. Howard Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 112.7% during the second quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 928,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,275,000 after purchasing an additional 492,192 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 434.8% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 558,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,106,000 after purchasing an additional 454,059 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 9,104.1% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 266,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,404,000 after purchasing an additional 263,746 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 653.7% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 152,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,102,000 after purchasing an additional 132,323 shares during the period. Finally, West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 291.4% during the third quarter. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 163,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,866,000 after purchasing an additional 121,406 shares during the period.

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

