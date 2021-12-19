ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) Short Interest Up 25.3% in November

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,380,000 shares, a growth of 25.3% from the November 15th total of 1,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 891,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

PUMP stock opened at $7.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $805.26 million, a P/E ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 3.12. ProPetro has a 52 week low of $6.39 and a 52 week high of $13.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.06 and its 200 day moving average is $8.77.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). ProPetro had a negative net margin of 9.97% and a negative return on equity of 5.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ProPetro will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ProPetro news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.44, for a total value of $310,868.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 98,793 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $984,966.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 164,655 shares of company stock worth $1,585,957 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in ProPetro by 21.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in ProPetro by 2.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 64,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in ProPetro by 1.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 80,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of ProPetro by 5.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of ProPetro by 129.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of ProPetro from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

ProPetro Holding Corp. is an oilfield services company that engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services. It operates through the following segments: Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coil Tubing, Flowback, and Drilling. The Hydraulic Fracturing segment intends to optimize hydrocarbon flow paths during the completion phase of horizontal shale wellbores.

