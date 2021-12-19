Profound Medical (TSE:PRN) Trading 9.4% Higher

Profound Medical Corp. (TSE:PRN)’s stock price traded up 9.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$14.68 and last traded at C$14.63. 57,305 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 41% from the average session volume of 40,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$13.37.
Separately, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Profound Medical to C$37.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.
The firm has a market cap of C$303.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.25. The company has a current ratio of 24.26, a quick ratio of 22.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$15.73 and its 200-day moving average is C$18.54.
Profound Medical Company Profile (TSE:PRN)
Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company that develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system used for magnetic resonance imaging scanner in hospitals and treatment facilities.
