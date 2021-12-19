Prime Meridian Holding (OTCMKTS:PMHG) Short Interest Update

Prime Meridian Holding (OTCMKTS:PMHG) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the November 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS PMHG traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.25. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,964. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $88.39 million, a PE ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.76. Prime Meridian has a 12 month low of $17.50 and a 12 month high of $29.98.
Prime Meridian Company Profile
