Prime Meridian Holding (OTCMKTS:PMHG) Short Interest Update

Prime Meridian Holding (OTCMKTS:PMHG) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the November 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PMHG traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.25. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,964. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $88.39 million, a PE ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.76. Prime Meridian has a 12 month low of $17.50 and a 12 month high of $29.98.

Get Prime Meridian alerts:

Prime Meridian Company Profile

Prime Meridian Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for Prime Meridian Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, money market, savings, term certificate of deposit, demand interest bearing and non-interest bearing, NOW, and escrow accounts, as well as retirement savings plans and time deposits.

Read More: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Prime Meridian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prime Meridian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.