Precision Optics (PEYE) versus The Competition Financial Analysis

Precision Optics (OTCMKTS: PEYE) is one of 65 public companies in the “Electromedical equipment” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Precision Optics to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Precision Optics and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Precision Optics $10.68 million -$100,000.00 -47.99 Precision Optics Competitors $1.05 billion $99.22 million 18.10

Precision Optics’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Precision Optics. Precision Optics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Precision Optics has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Precision Optics’ rivals have a beta of 18.99, meaning that their average share price is 1,799% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Precision Optics and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Precision Optics 0 0 0 0 N/A Precision Optics Competitors 235 964 1792 38 2.54

As a group, “Electromedical equipment” companies have a potential upside of 37.78%. Given Precision Optics’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Precision Optics has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.6% of Precision Optics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.7% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are held by institutional investors. 24.7% of Precision Optics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.1% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Precision Optics and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Precision Optics -6.65% -19.84% -10.82% Precision Optics Competitors -280.91% -21.30% -14.55%

Summary

Precision Optics rivals beat Precision Optics on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

Precision Optics Company Profile

Precision Optics Corp., engages in the design, development, manufacture, and selling of optical instruments. Its products include microprecision lenses and micro medical camera, 3D endoscope, and robotic surgery systems. The company was founded by Richard E. Forkey in December 1982 and is headquartered in Gardner, MA.

