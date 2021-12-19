PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Sold by Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC cut its stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 347,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,433 shares during the quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $9,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PPL. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 547.9% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPL during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PPL during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PPL by 86.7% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of PPL during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Get PPL alerts:

PPL stock opened at $29.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market cap of $22.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.29 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.77. PPL Co. has a 52 week low of $26.15 and a 52 week high of $30.72.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). PPL had a positive return on equity of 8.07% and a negative net margin of 21.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -97.08%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PPL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. TheStreet upgraded PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PPL from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $22.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on PPL from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on PPL from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.22.

PPL Profile

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

See Also: Stop Order

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.