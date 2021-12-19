PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.52 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.52) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for PolyPid’s earnings. PolyPid posted earnings of ($0.41) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that PolyPid will report full year earnings of ($2.12) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.16) to ($2.07). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($2.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.24) to ($2.07). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow PolyPid.

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.13. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of PolyPid in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised PolyPid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of PYPD stock traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $5.95. The company had a trading volume of 39,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,747. The firm has a market cap of $101.42 million, a P/E ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.96. PolyPid has a twelve month low of $5.61 and a twelve month high of $16.50.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of PolyPid by 32.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 204,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 50,395 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PolyPid by 12.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in PolyPid by 117.2% during the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 31,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in PolyPid by 22.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,545 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in PolyPid during the second quarter worth $32,000. 9.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PolyPid Company Profile

PolyPid Ltd., a late-stage biopharma company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products based on polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) platform to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product includes D-PLEX100, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the prevention of sternal (bone) surgical site infections (SSIs), as well as for the prevention of abdominal (soft tissue) SSIs.

