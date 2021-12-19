Pointe Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Pointe Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 143,072 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,453 shares during the period. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 5.4% of Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $7,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IGSB. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,964,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900,000 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 7,908.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,638,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618,446 shares during the period. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 3,613,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,043,000 after purchasing an additional 975,858 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,301,000. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,272,000.

NASDAQ IGSB opened at $53.87 on Friday. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $53.76 and a 52 week high of $55.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.55.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th.

