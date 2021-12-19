Pointe Capital Management LLC Has $853,000 Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 15.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,583 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. 78.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Shares of COP opened at $68.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.09. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $38.77 and a 52 week high of $77.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market cap of $90.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.61.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 11.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.76%.

COP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.13.

In related news, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 28,171 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total transaction of $2,063,807.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 9,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total transaction of $686,688.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.