Pointe Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,837 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 417 shares during the quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,074,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,096,783,000 after acquiring an additional 593,028 shares during the period. Betterment LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,324,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,943,000 after acquiring an additional 120,840 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,350,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,249,000 after acquiring an additional 69,261 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,785,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,058,000 after acquiring an additional 30,076 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 984,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,016,000 after acquiring an additional 65,832 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VBR opened at $172.98 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $138.45 and a 12 month high of $187.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $178.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.64.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

