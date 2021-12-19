Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a drop of 23.2% from the November 15th total of 14,200 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 6,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

NASDAQ:PLBC traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.82. The stock had a trading volume of 11,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,995. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.78 million, a P/E ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.70. Plumas Bancorp has a one year low of $22.90 and a one year high of $39.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.55 million during the quarter. Plumas Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 36.69%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Plumas Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.38%.

In other Plumas Bancorp news, Director Heidi S. Gansert purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.50 per share, for a total transaction of $36,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard L. Belstock sold 957 shares of Plumas Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.46, for a total value of $35,849.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,573 shares of company stock valued at $58,918. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Plumas Bancorp by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 16.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plumas Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Plumas Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $484,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plumas Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $530,000. 25.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plumas Bancorp Company Profile

Plumas Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and service. It offers a wide range of deposit products for the retail and commercial banking markets such as checking, interest-bearing and premium interest-bearing checking, business sweep, public funds sweep, savings, time deposit and retirement accounts, remote deposit, telephone and mobile banking, mobile deposit, and internet banking with bill-pay options.

