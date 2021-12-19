Pizza Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $125,625.00 (PIZZA)

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 19th. Pizza has a market cap of $705,967.88 and $125,625.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pizza coin can currently be purchased for $0.0228 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Pizza has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00010818 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.36 or 0.00166374 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00006513 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $260.42 or 0.00552931 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001166 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000808 BTC.

About Pizza

Pizza (PIZZA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,976,128 coins. The official message board for Pizza is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE . Pizza’s official website is pizza.live . Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin

According to CryptoCompare, “PizzaCoin is a cryptocurrency dedicated to the popular Pizza dish. Using the X11 Proof of Work algorithm, PIZZA can be sent anywhere instantly and for low fees. “

Pizza Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pizza directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pizza should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pizza using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

