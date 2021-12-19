Pivotal Research Reiterates Buy Rating for Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Pivotal Research reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a $800.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Charter Communications from $815.00 to $730.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Charter Communications in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $956.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group downgraded Charter Communications from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $810.00 to $645.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Charter Communications from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $740.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Charter Communications from $870.00 to $860.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $786.08.

NASDAQ CHTR opened at $650.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $116.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $679.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $720.81. Charter Communications has a twelve month low of $585.45 and a twelve month high of $825.62.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $6.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.71 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.95 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 8.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.90 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Charter Communications will post 22.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Charter Communications news, CEO Thomas Rutledge sold 43,106 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.34, for a total transaction of $29,068,100.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. 69.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

