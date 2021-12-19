Pirate Chain Price Tops $1.18 on Exchanges (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 19th. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be purchased for $1.18 or 0.00002522 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pirate Chain has a total market capitalization of $223.19 million and $953,210.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Pirate Chain has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Pirate Chain alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.06 or 0.00339627 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $66.45 or 0.00141898 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.98 or 0.00087506 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003689 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pirate Chain Profile

Pirate Chain is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 188,971,449 coins. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain . The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black . The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pirate Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pirate Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.