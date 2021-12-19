Piper Sandler Weighs in on Atlantic Union Bankshares Co.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:AUB)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler dropped their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Atlantic Union Bankshares in a note issued to investors on Thursday, December 16th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.73. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Atlantic Union Bankshares’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.64 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.11 EPS.

Get Atlantic Union Bankshares alerts:

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 37.83%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ AUB opened at $36.27 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.41. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a 1-year low of $31.43 and a 1-year high of $42.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 33.14%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 32.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 59,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 14,696 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,475,000 after purchasing an additional 11,655 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Finally, Wills Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,023,000. 69.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Company Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in offering community banking services. Its services include checking, savings, lending, credit cards, online and mobile banking, treasury management, business eBanking, and wealth management.

Further Reading: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.