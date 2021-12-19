Piper Sandler Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) – Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Cathay General Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, December 16th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now expects that the bank will earn $0.88 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.87. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Cathay General Bancorp’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CATY opened at $41.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Cathay General Bancorp has a twelve month low of $30.25 and a twelve month high of $46.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.85.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $164.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.30 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 41.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a positive change from Cathay General Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.66%.

In other news, EVP Kim R. Bingham sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total value of $128,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CATY. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 145.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 759 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Cathay General Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

