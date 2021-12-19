Piper Sandler Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for First Bancorp in a report issued on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.94. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Bancorp’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.69 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.06 EPS.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. First Bancorp had a net margin of 34.25% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The company had revenue of $75.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.45 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th.

FBNC stock opened at $43.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.25. First Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $32.29 and a fifty-two week high of $50.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 20.94%.

In other First Bancorp news, Director Carlie C. Mclamb, Jr. bought 2,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.24 per share, for a total transaction of $98,775.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dexter V. Perry bought 650 shares of First Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.00 per share, with a total value of $25,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,350. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in First Bancorp during the second quarter worth $68,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in First Bancorp by 40.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in First Bancorp by 6.4% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in First Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Institutional investors own 76.22% of the company’s stock.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages banking activities, with the acceptance of deposits and the making of loans. It provides range of deposit products such as checking, savings, NOW and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including various types of certificates of deposits CDs and individual retirement accounts.

