Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST)

Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Southern First Bancshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $4.76 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.70.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $26.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.16 million. Southern First Bancshares had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 38.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southern First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

NASDAQ SFST opened at $63.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $500.66 million, a PE ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.79 and its 200 day moving average is $53.90. Southern First Bancshares has a twelve month low of $34.41 and a twelve month high of $65.59.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Southern First Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 77.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 851 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 389.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,692 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 119,150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,385 shares of the bank’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Southern First Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Southern First Bancshares news, CFO Michael D. Dowling sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.44, for a total transaction of $114,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 7.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Southern First Bancshares

Southern First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services for small-to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and other individuals. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Corporate.

